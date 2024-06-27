Philadelphia schools: Mayor Parker to announce new details for year-round school

School may be out for summer this year, but that could change for some Philadelphia schools very soon.

Mayor Cherelle Parker will release new details on Thursday about the city's plan for year-round, full-day schooling.

The announcement is expected to include a list of the 20 schools that will pilot the program this fall.

Last month, Superintendent Tony Watlington broke down the timeline for schools across the city:

2024-2025 school year: Extended day classes, summer programs

"For year one, we are looking to expand before and after school and to layer on some enriching activities," Watlington said.

Those activities will also extend into the current summer break to give students "safe, enriching summer experiences."

Beginning 2025: Extended district calendar

The 20 pilot schools will start the school year before the rest of the district, eliminating the longer summer break. However, officials say students will get smaller breaks throughout the year.

"So they won’t go to school 365 days or 300 days a year," Watlington said. "They’ll have holidays, and they’ll have small breaks built in."

Further details, including names of the pilot schools, break schedules and activity offerings have yet to be released.

In the past, Parker has said she wants to put a stop to the "summer slide," where students lose some of their achievement gains during the break.