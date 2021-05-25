Philadelphia serial rape suspect indicted on federal drug, weapons charges

article

An Indianapolis man accused in a series of rapes and robberies in Philadelphia earlier this month has been federally indicted on drug and weapons offenses.

FBI officials revealed Tuesday that Kevin Bennett, 28, has been indicted in the Sothern District of Indiana on charges including felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in conjunction with a drug trafficking crime.

On Monday, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced their intentions to charge Bennett with multiple counts of rape, burglary, robbery, and weapons offenses once he is extradited back to Philadelphia.

Bennett was arrested Saturday in Indiana and officials say he was found to have been in possession of two firearms at the time of his arrest. Officials say one of those weapons matched the description of the gun used in the assaults and robberies in Philadelphia and the surrounding counties.

Bennett is accused of following employees home from a number of Philadelphia gentlemen's clubs over the course of several days. In some of those incidents, Bennett was able to force his way into the victim's homes, where he sexually assaulted them. In one case, he's accused of sexually assaulting a victim in a Philadelphia alleyway.

Authorities say they have forensic evidence from the crime scenes and believe he may have done this before. Monday, Philadelphia police revealed that Bennett is suspected of similar crimes in a total of eight states, including Philadelphia and Indiana.

Upper Merion police say they believe Bennett was also involved in an attempted kidnapping at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on May 18 around 4 p.m.

