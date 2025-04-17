Philadelphia sex offender sexually assaulted girl, 15, while out on bail: officials

The Brief A Philadelphia man is being charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old. Officials say he was out on bail at the time. He was previously charged with child sexual abuse material offenses.



A repeat sex offender who officials say is a "danger to children" is back behind bars facing several new and troubling charges.

What we know:

Craig Coleman, 32, was arrested this week for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old while out on bail for child sexual abuse material charges.

Officials say the Philadelphia-based man met the girl online in February, then repeatedly sexually abused her while paying her and recording some of the assaults.

He also tried to prevent her from cooperating with police, according to authorities.

The backstory:

Coleman was charged with child sexual abuse material in 2023, and convicted of manufacturing child sex abuse material and statutory sexual assault in 2017.

He posted bail for his 2023 charges in November 2024, and pleaded guilty this past January.

Officials say he contacted the 15-year-old while awaiting sentencing.

"Based on his previous and present abhorrent conduct, there is no question that this individual is a danger to children," Attorney General Sunday said.

What's next:

Coleman is now charged with human trafficking, unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, manufacturing child pornography, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors, intimidation of witnesses or victims, and intimidation, retaliation or obstruction in child abuse cases.

His bail has been set at $10 million.