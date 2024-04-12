Philadelphia shooting: Muslim community, law enforcement gather to condemn Eid shooting

Members of Philadelphia’s Muslim community came together Friday to condemn this week’s shooting on Eid, the last day of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Kahbir Oglesby, charged in the shooting, has been released on bail, making 10 percent of $100,000. Three people were injured during the annual celebration and four other people were taken into custody.

Community leaders want the city’s youth to know they do not have to get caught up in gun violence.

Law enforcement gathered with leaders of the Muslim faith, elected officials and community groups in a show of unity to talk about moving forward.

"There’s no sadness here at the Philadelphia Masjid, there is no despondency here at the Philadelphia Masjid. What’s here at the Philadelphia Masjid is praise to Allah for Eid Mubarak," said Imam Saifullah Muhammad.

They expressed gratitude that no lives were lost, despite three people shot, including the suspect wounded by a police officer, who also took him to the hospital.

Friday, they made plans to hold a community fair at the park in about two weeks, to address violence, deal with trauma and connect with the youth.

"We want to have a community day, a family day and we want all the organizations here. We have trauma unit, health and education and all the things our youth need. You are here today to support the Philadelphia Masjid, but the reality is that we all have to now come together," Imam Kenneth Nuriddin.