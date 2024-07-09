Philadelphia shootings leave 2 men critically injured in just one hour

Two men are recovering after gunfire erupted in two separate shootings overnight in Philadelphia.

The first victim, a 31-year-old man, was shot in the chest on the 4700 block of Leiper Street around 11 p.m. Monday.

Nine shell casings were found at the scene.

Police say a friend dropped him at a local hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Less than an hour later, officers responded to a second shooting at the intersection of Arch and Hirst streets.

A 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the torso after police say 11 shots were fired from two different semi-automatic weapons.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A motive is still unknown for both shootings as police survey nearby cameras for evidence.