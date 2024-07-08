Expand / Collapse search
2 teens escape PA youth detention center may be in Bucks County: police

By
Published  July 8, 2024 3:51pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Dustin Lomas, 16, of Levittown, Bucks County & Tyler Lutz, 18, of Reading, Berks County | PA State Police

MORGANTOWN. Pa - Pennsylvania State Police are looking for two teenagers they say escaped a youth detention center in Berks County. 

On Saturday, July 6 at around 4:45 p.m., officials say two teens at the Abraxas Academy escaped the facility by climbing over a fence.  

They say the escape was not confirmed until a few hours later, so unfortunately, the two fled the Abraxas property in an unknown direction.  

The two have been identified as Dustin Lomas, 16, of Bucks County and Tyler Lutz, 18, of Berks County. 

Both escapees were wearing blue hoodies, white t-shirts, and blue sweatpants.  

Officials believe that Dustin Lomas fled and returned to the Levittown area of Bucks County, PA.  They say Tyler Lutz may also be with him. 

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact police at (610) 378-4011.