Philadelphia shootout: Victims run for cover as video shows suspects open fire on restaurant

A terrifying video captures the chaotic moments a shooting erupted inside and outside a Chinese takeout restaurant, injuring five people this week.

The quintuple shooting rang out as several customers stood inside the restaurant on 27th and Dickerson streets around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

One video shows three suspects armed with semi-automatic weapons opening fire on foot before exchanging gunfire from inside a getaway vehicle.

Victims can then be seen running for cover as dozens of bullets come flying in a second video from inside the restaurant.

Police say a woman and young child were narrowly missed by gunfire as five other victims were struck.

"Very, very lucky that the young girl and the woman were not struck by gunfire because we know that over 40 shots were fired," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

More than 30 of those shell casings were found on the street and sidewalk right outside the store, while a dozen more were recovered inside.

At least one person inside the restaurant returned fire, according to police, who said they were being held as a suspect.

A semi-automatic handgun that may have been dropped by one of the fleeing suspects was also found at the scene.

All five victims range in age from 21 to 45 years old, and are said to be in stable condition.



