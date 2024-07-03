Police investigating shooting in quiet Upper Darby neighborhood: 'We don't live that way here'

article

Residents are on high alert after gunfire erupted in a typically peaceful neighborhood in Upper Darby early Wednesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened on the 7100 block of Penarth Avenue around 6:25 a.m.

A neighbor says she was awoken by what she thought were firecrackers, until several police vehicles converged on a nearby home moments later.

"At that point I knew it was more serious than firecrackers," Jennifer Geiger said.

Caution tape and several evidence markers covered the home as the medical examiner arrived at the scene.

An unusual site for a neighborhood that Geiger says usually doesn't experience crime.

"We're not fearful to walk around here, come home late at night… we don't live that way here," she said.

Police have yet to release further details about any victims, suspects or motive in connection to the shooting.