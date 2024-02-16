Philadelphia snow forecast: Overnight winter storm to dump measurable snow across Delaware Valley

Forecasters expect an overnight winter storm to bring measurable snowfall across the Delaware Valley early Saturday morning through the early afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a region-wide Winter Weather Advisory for the overnight storm that's expected to produce between 2-4 inches.

The storm is expected to be contained to the early morning hours Saturday, starting around midnight and lasting until around noon.

The snowy start to the weekend will quickly be erased by sunshine on Saturday that will last through Sunday and into the week when a warming trend starts.

How much snow is expected?

Forecasters expect Friday night's storm to dump anywhere between 2-4 inches of snow across the Delaware Valley.

Philadelphia, and areas immediately surrounding the city in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, should anticipate around 2.5 inches.

Places to the north and west of Philadelphia will get slightly high snowfall totals, specifically in West Chester and Media where snowfall could top 3 inches.

New Jersey shore towns and areas along Delaware's coast can expect to be on the higher end of the region's snowfall projections.

Accumulations are expected to be low in the Lehigh Valley and The Poconos, two places that bore the brunt of a winter storm earlier this week.

Timing out the storm

The winter storm is expected to barrel into the Delaware Valley around midnight, starting north and west of Philadelphia and moving west to engulf the region.

Snow will start in earnest between 1-2 a.m., with heavy bands at times in places north and west of the city, and parts of southern New Jersey.

Snow will continue throughout the early morning hours before the storm moves offshore around 6 a.m.

Smaller pockets of snow could follow in the wake of the larger storm during the early afternoon hours.

Winter weather advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire region starting at 10 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday.

Areas just west of the Delaware Valley where accumulations are expected to be highest are under a Winter Storm Watch.

What's next?

The overnight winter storm will give way to what forecasters believe will be a mostly sunny weekend with highs in the upper 30s that will stretch into the 40s.

A warming trend that will bring balmy temperatures to the Delaware Valley by mid-week will begin on Sunday with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the 40s on Monday and Tuesday, and stretch into the 50s by Wednesday.

The balmy stretch will peak in the mid 50s on Thursday when forecasters expect our next chance of rain showers.