Philadelphia sports teams donate $50K to build trust for daughter of tank driver killed in I-95 collapse

Published 
12:22PM
I-95 Collapse
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Gov. Shapiro announces reopening of temporary lanes on I-95 in Philadelphia

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Friday that the newly built temporary lanes would reopen at noon. Work on a more permanent fix will continue.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia is the City of Brotherly love and is a great example of how wonderful things can happen when you come together. 

In just 12 days, Philadelphia work crews finished reconstructing the collapsed portion of I-95 and reopened the roadway to motorists who depended on the critical roadway. 

Despite the success of the rebuilding, tragedy lingers due to the death of 53-year-old Nathaniel Moody, the tanker truck driver who died in the I-95 off-ramp crash that sparked a fire and the subsequent collapse. 

Family members described Moody as a father and experienced driver with a lot of experience. 

"He wanted to raise his girl to know what a good Dad was, to know what a hardworking Dad was," Issac Moody said. "He didn't drink, he didn't smoke, he damn-sure didn't use any drugs." 

On Friday, the same day temporary lanes opened on the collapsed stretch of the roadway, officials announced donations to support Moody's daughter. 

According to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's office, the Philadelphia Flyers, Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and Union joined forces to donate $50,000 to Moody's family to build a trust for his daughter. 

