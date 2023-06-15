PennDOT shares rendering of what temporary fix to I-95 collapse will look like

article

The Pennsylvania Department of Transport is helping us envision what the temporary fix to Interstate 95 will look like with a new artist rendering of the project.

The computer drawing was shared Thursday in a press release from Gov. Josh Shapiro to announce that demolition work to clear the rubble and prepare the area for the fix has been completed.

"Now that demolition is complete, Philadelphia-based Buckley & Company will being to fill in the damaged area in order to rebuild the new section of road," Gov. Shapiro's letter read.

Officials previously announced a plan to backfill the gap in the collapsed highway with chunks of recycled glass and pave over the mound as a temporary fix that will help reopen the highway faster.

Shapiro said the first shipments of the "glass aggregate" have been delivered to the worksite, and that PennDOT contractors will continue to work around the clock on the project.

The newly-elected governor signed a disaster declaration shortly after the Sunday morning collapse which dedicated money and resources to help quickly and safely address the collapse.

Traffic in Philadelphia spiraled into chaos on Sunday morning when officials say a tanker truck hauling thousands of gallons of gasoline tipped over and caught fire underneath an overpass.

The intense heat from the flames was blamed to weakening the metal beams holding the northbound stretch of I-95 up, causing it to completely collapse.

The driver of the truck has since been identified as Nathan Moody, who family members say was a hardworking father with more than 10 years of trucking experience.

Miraculously, no other motorists or bystanders were injured in the highway collapse.

Residents can see the reconstruction progress in real-time by viewing the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation camera, here.