Philadelphia to start $51 fines for double parking in trolley lanes April 1

The Brief Philadelphia will start issuing $51 fines for double-parking or stopping in trolley lanes beginning Wednesday, April 1. Automated cameras on 30 trolleys will catch violators, with all citations manually reviewed by enforcement officers. Some riders support the new enforcement, while others doubt the fines will stop illegal parking.



Starting Wednesday, April 1, drivers who double park or illegally stop in a trolley lane in Philadelphia will face a $51 fine, as the city launches the country’s first automated camera enforcement system on its trolleys.

Automated camera enforcement begins on Philadelphia trolleys

What we know:

Philadelphia is the first city in the United States to use automated cameras on trolleys to enforce parking rules.

The cameras, equipped with forward-facing vision technology, are now mounted on 30 trolleys and will capture anyone double-parking or stopping illegally in trolley lanes.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority and SEPTA announced a 30-day warning period last month, which ends Tuesday, March 31.

Starting Wednesday, violators will receive a $51 fine, and all citations will be manually reviewed by trained enforcement officers before being issued.

Some trolley riders say illegal parking causes significant delays and inconvenience.

"It's extremely frustrating for sure," said Jeffrey Gordan, a frequent trolley rider. "Recently I seen a fight because someone parked in front of a trolley. A guy actually got off and started fighting guy double-parked in front of trolley. It took me two hours to get home from work which usually takes a half hour," said James Jackson, a trolley rider from Southwest Philadelphia.

The new system aims to keep riders safe and reduce delays by deterring illegal parking in trolley lanes.

Rider reactions and enforcement details

The other side:

While some riders support the new enforcement, others are skeptical about its effectiveness.

"To be honest, I don't think it's going to stop anything. People are gonna continue to take their chances and double park in front of the trolleys. We'll see where it goes from there," said Jackson.

Other riders believe the fines could help.

"I think it's a great thing because a lot of people use the trolley to get to work. It's cheap and convenient," said Cassie Dillard, a University of Pennsylvania student. "I think they should bump it up even higher because people should follow the rules," said Dillard.

"I think definitely that'll be a pretty big deterrent, especially if there's cameras so you can't avoid that," said Daniel Ristic, another University of Pennsylvania student.

Gordan supports the enforcement, saying, "In order to make sure people get to where they need to go on time and so the city is safe and is running efficiently, they need to enforce the rules. I think it's about time."

The Philadelphia Parking Authority says all violations captured by the cameras will be manually reviewed by trained officers before any citations are issued.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how many violations are expected to be issued or how the public will respond to the new enforcement system over time.