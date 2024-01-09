Philadelphia storm damage: Evacuations, trees down due to high winds, flooding

From downed trees to runaway shopping carts, sirens and fire engines sound off in Philadelphia as a result of a severe storm Tuesday.

Trees were toppled down onto the Schuylkill Expressway, stopping traffic back to the blue route.

A family traveling on Gulph Road in Upper Merion were slammed by a tree while in their Cadillac Tuesday evening. Luckily, no injuries occurred.

Along the same road lies Gulph Creek that roars over the nearby banks.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports the worst of the stormy weather occurred at around 8 p.m. Tuesday, but residual effects, including heavy wind gusts, are expected to linger into Wednesday.

In Delaware County, officials are preparing to rescue people by boat, if necessary, as McDade Boulevard in Darby is underwater.

The bridge at McDade, near Springfield Road, has been closed as Darby Creek continues to swell, nearly overtopping its banks.

Three homes on Springfield Road have been evacuated.

Delaware County Council President, Dr. Monica Taylor, said, "We worked with all of our local municipalities to make sure they have what they need to prepare."

"In Delaware County, the tides are very high. When the tides rise up, the water in Delco has nowhere to go," Director of Delaware County Emergency Services, Timothy Boyce, stated.

That causes local streams and creeks to rise and overflow their banks in low-lying areas. Add to these whipping winds, pushing the water everywhere.

Driving conditions are treacherous and visibility is poor.

Officials say they cannot stress enough – do not drive through standing water.

"It kills people. There’s no doubt about it," Boyce said. "Often with high winds, trees will come down and people start going down a road they may never have driven down and so you may not know there’s a small stream. You may not know there’s a crick, but once you start making those mistakes, you could be in rising water."

Folks are encouraged to take their time when heading out on the roads Wednesday morning.

Check for closings, delays and cancellations, here.