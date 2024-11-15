Philadelphia strike: Largest city union prepares for strike as labor tensions continue

On the 9th floor of a University City building, union leadership of the city’s largest union plots its next move as members give it the right to strike and virtually close the city. FOX 29 asked union president, Greg Boulware, if he thought his union had the ability to bring the city to its knees. He said, "Yes, I do."

More than 9,000 strong, its members haul trash, keep the water flowing and routing emergency calls, District Council 33 has overwhelmingly approved a strike vote and holds it as leverage as it seeks a multi-year contract from the city with yearly raises of 8 percent. Boulware said, "Our men and women are essentially the working poor in the city of Philadelphia. We’re the lowest paid union in the city and it’s becoming untenable for our members to live inside the city and thrive."

The tension has been building since DC 33’s contract expired July 1st, and the union held a large rally at City Hall last month. Members earn between $40,000 and $45,000 yearly, and union leadership says the city’s offer of a 1-year deal with a 4.4 percent raise doesn’t cut it.

Speaking Thursday, Mayor Parker tried to put a good face on the labor unrest while 12 members of City Council have sent her a letter arguing the, "…current approach and progress in these negotiations do not reflect the commitment these hardworking Philadelphians deserve."

Mayor Cherelle Parker, speaking to FOX 29’s Steve Keeley Thursday, said, "We are continuing to communicate and to talk and to do our best to move the needle and do what’s in the best interest of our employees along with the city of Philadelphia."

DC 33 may try to up the ante by pairing a job action with TWU 234, the transit local in stalled talks with SEPTA, which would create a dual strike with the power to inflict sharp pain. Boulware added, "As much as we’re the City of Brotherly Love, you’ve got to show DC 33 some love. Show our members some love. They work hard. They break their backs."