Philadelphia teachers instructed to stop remote instruction due to equity concerns

In what School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite is calling “new language,” Philadelphia school teachers have been directed to stop remote instruction over concerns of equity among students.

“That language and that guidance was based on guidance we received from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and Federal Department of Education," Superintendent Hite said.

Dr. Hite says School District of Philadelphia teachers can still reach out to their students.

“The one thing we are prohibiting; however, is a requirement to login, a requirement to take attendance, and a requirement to distribute grades. If that’s not available to all children we cannot make that available for some," he said.

The school district citing how some students may have to care for their siblings and be unable to access online roll call.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Advertisement

RELATED COVERAGE:

Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases rise to 76; Philadelphia reports 9 cases

Job losses spike in Pennsylvania amid COVID-19 outbreak

Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases rise to at least 96; Philadelphia reports 18 cases

Heather Prasad is a mother of three young kids, who are all spending time right now, trying to get their learning in. She says she sees the equity in the schools but questions if this is a proper solution.

“There’s a huge equity problem and i get that they would think this is something that’s going to make the equity worse," she said.

Instead, she thinks it just takes away students from their teachers who access online learning regardless.

Fifth grade student Noor Musaed says she just misses being in school period and learning without teachers is challenging.

“I think it’s harder because usually the teachers tell us explanations and then explain everything for us. But right now, we just have to do it by ourselves. It is kinda hard to be honest," she said.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP