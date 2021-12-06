Philadelphia teen giving victims of violence their wings

When 17-year-old Perrion O’Hannon hears about a life lost in Philadelphia his first instinct is to use his hands to heal.

He’s a natural at editing and was helping his mother make online posters for her event planning business. A few months ago, he started Philly Uprising with a simple post listing the names of young people who have been killed in Philadelphia.

"I want them to be remembered as an angel," O’Hannon said. "I always use a picture of the person with a smile on their face because I want them to know like they're at peace, even knowing that their life was stolen from them."

He wants people to understand that those lost to gun violence are more than just statistics, they’re people.

So, he started off with names of victims under 16.

He expanded the list to people under 50 and eventually made his first memorial poster for his 20-year-old-cousin.

"He was full of life like, you know, a lot of energy, like great energy," O’Hannon said. "He was a good person, and he had a son. His son doesn't even have the chance to know his father as he grew up."

Requests quickly started pouring in from people he didn’t know to memorialize their loved one.

He learns about them and puts a personal touch on each post.

But some he does know.

After switching schools three times to avoid getting caught up in the wrong crowds— his graduation was bittersweet.

They read 10 names of teenagers that were killed from his school and its sister schools.

"Of all those kids graduating in, all of those lives were lost and those many students were not walking across the stage.

You heard one of your best friends' names, right?

Right. I did hear one of my best friend's names read."

He said the victims are getting younger because the shot callers are sinking their teeth into kids before they even hit middle school.

It’s hard —even for kids who have a good life at home like his little brother.

"I don't want people to call my brother like, Oh, he has this, he has that. I don't like that. So, let's kill him because of what he has and how he dresses. I don't want that. And that's definitely something that I'm always afraid of."

His faith keeps him creating.

He wants to become a pastor and eventually open up community centers all over Philly.

For now, he will use his hand and his heart to create memories for the pain so many people are feeling.

With hope that other young people kind find their path.

"It's okay to do what you feel like is the good thing to do. Don't let others come into your mind to do something, and you know your heart is not really what you want to do."

Giving the victims of gun violence their wings.

And giving their families something to hold onto while he does his part to save our streets. If you wish to donate, please click here.

