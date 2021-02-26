Philadelphia to relax restrictions on events and gatherings on Monday

Philadelphia on Monday will roll back some of its coronavirus restrictions on crowds and gatherings to align with state health official's recommendations, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.

The eased restrictions will mean that indoor venues in Philadelphia with less than 2,000 seats can bump capacity to 10 percent. Venues with 2,000-10,000 seats can host 5 percent capacity. No more than 500 people are allowed at an indoor gathering, while outdoor venues are capped at 2,500 people.

This does not mean Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers fans can head back to the Wells Fargo Center just yet. Pennsylvania is currently restricting fans at indoor professional sports. However, under the forthcoming changes, the Philadelphia Phillies will be able to host fans for their home opener on April 1.

Farley announced a slight change to restaurants during his Friday afternoon press conference. Beginning Monday outdoor diners will be allowed to have up to 6 people from mixed households per table. The previous restriction was four people from the same home.

MORE: California, New York coronavirus variants: Researchers tracking spread of new strains

Movie theaters in Philadelphia can welcome groups no larger than four and can resume food and drink sales, Farley said. Meanwhile, retail store capacity will rise to 20 people per 1,000 square feet.

Advertisement

Senior Centers, which have been closed since March, will open on Monday. Farley said visitors must wear and N-95 mask or double mask with a paper and cloth mask.

"All of our changes are dependent upon consistent universal mask use," Dr. Farley said. "If people are not wearing masks, the changes we're talking about here are not safe."

Philadelphia on Friday announced over 200 new COVID-19 infections and one probable virus-related death. Farley suggested the city's falling case rate and rising vaccination numbers lead officials to ease some restrictions.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter