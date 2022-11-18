Philadelphia violence: 2 stabbed, 2 shot in separate incidents across the city overnight, police say

article

Cold temperatures in Philadelphia did not deter violence, leaving city police officers and detectives with several crime scenes across the city.

Mayfair

The first incident occurred at midnight when officers responded to Nazareth Hospital for a shooting victim who showed up by private vehicle, according to police.

Authorities say the shooting occurred in the area of Frankford Avenue and Robbins Street, where a 40-year-old man was shot in the leg.

Police say the man is currently listed in stable condition and the investigation is active and ongoing with the department's Shooting Investigation Group.

Strawberry Mansion

A little more than one hour later, officers responded to the 1900 block of North 32nd Street in the city's Strawberry Mansion section for reports of a stabbing, according to officials.

Investigators say a 28-year-old man was taking out the trash when an unknown person stabbed him in the chest.

Medics transported the man to Temple University Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The Philadelphia Central Detectives Division is investigating the incident.

North Philadelphia

Several hours later, officers responded to the 2200 block of North Chadwick Street for reports of a shooting just before 4:30 a.m., police say.

According to authorities, officers found a 40-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

Police say medics transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is leading the investigation.

West Philadelphia

Just before 7 a.m., officers responded to the area of 52nd Street and Wyalusing Avenue for a stabbing victim, according to police.

Authorities say a 34-year-old woman suffered a stab wound to the chest and was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she is in stable condition.

Police say no arrests have been made and the Southwest Detectives Division is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.