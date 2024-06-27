Philadelphia voted most walkable city in US for second year in a row

article

The city of brotherly love has another win under its belt after USA Today reported Philadelphia has been voted the most walkable city in the United States in 2024.

"Philadelphia is beloved for its cultural and historical attractions, and its walkability is appreciated by residents and visitors. Tourists would likely most enjoy strolling Center City — home to the historic Old City and gorgeous Rittenhouse Square neighborhoods," according to USA Today.

This isn't the first time Philly has had this honor.

In 2023, USA Today voted Philly as the most walkable city in the country.

Summer is here, and the heat has kicked in, so while you take a stroll in the most walkable city, be sure to stay hydrated while you stop by the historic sites in the city.