Philadelphia Water Department employee fires shot at vehicle following crash, police say

Police say a Philadelphia Water Department crew was involved in a crash in South Philly that led to an employee firing a shot at the other vehicle.

The apparent road rage incident happened at 24th Street and Passyunk Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the drivers of both vehicles exited their vehicles and were involved in a physical altercation when the passenger of the water department fired a shot at the civilian vehicle, striking the driver’s side mirror.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Tuesday.

The water department vehicle fled the scene and was stopped on the 3000 block of South 61st Street.

The employees were detained, police say.

