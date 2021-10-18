Armored truck driver shoots at would-be robber, police say

An armored truck driver held at gunpoint in North Philadelphia. Nothing was taken, but the FBI is investigating.

Investigators say it happened just before 4:30 Monday afternoon, on the 1900 block of North 5th Street, when a man, wearing a black mask, black hoodie and black pants, attempted to rob the Brinks driver at gun point, while the driver was trying to load the truck.

Police say the driver shot at the suspect, who dropped his gun at the scene.

Officials say nothing was taken and no injuries were reported. The FBI is involved in the investigation.

