Philadelphia weather: Heat wave will continue to scorch Delaware Valley through weekend

The Philadelphia-area is at the outset of a heat wave that forecasters believe won't let up anytime soon.

Temperatures will return to the 90s on Friday to set the tone for the rest of the weekend, when forecasters expect conditions to remain uncomfortably hot.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for most of the Delaware Valley on Friday and Saturday. They warn the Heat Index will pair with oppressive temperatures to create dangerously hot conditions.

The heat wave is expected to peak on Saturday, with forecasters calling for temperatures to reach 98 degrees. A region-wide Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect on Saturday and Sunday.

The next chance of rain will come on Sunday night and remain through Monday. Temperatures, however, are expected to remain in the 90s until midweek.

FRIDAY: Hot, humid. High: 95, Low: 71

SATURDAY: Dangerous heat. High: 98, Low: 75

SUNDAY: Storm chance. High: 97, Low: 79

MONDAY: Hot, storm chance. High: 92, Low: 77