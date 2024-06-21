Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from SAT 6:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Somerset County, New Castle County
5
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 6:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 6:00 AM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Somerset County, New Castle County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 6:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Warren County

Philadelphia weather: Heat wave will continue to scorch Delaware Valley through weekend

Published  June 21, 2024 7:10am EDT
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: Friday morning update

FOX 29's Sue Serio has your Friday morning forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia-area is at the outset of a heat wave that forecasters believe won't let up anytime soon. 

Temperatures will return to the 90s on Friday to set the tone for the rest of the weekend, when forecasters expect conditions to remain uncomfortably hot.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for most of the Delaware Valley on Friday and Saturday. They warn the Heat Index will pair with oppressive temperatures to create dangerously hot conditions.

The heat wave is expected to peak on Saturday, with forecasters calling for temperatures to reach 98 degrees. A region-wide Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect on Saturday and Sunday.

The next chance of rain will come on Sunday night and remain through Monday. Temperatures, however, are expected to remain in the 90s until midweek.

FRIDAY: Hot, humid. High: 95, Low: 71

SATURDAY: Dangerous heat. High: 98, Low: 75

SUNDAY: Storm chance. High: 97, Low: 79

MONDAY: Hot, storm chance. High: 92, Low: 77