Philadelphia weather: Rain, strong winds expected Sunday

Sunday morning may be a good time to secure those outdoor Christmas decorations in the Delaware Valley as a storm system is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the Philadelphia area in the afternoon.

Light rain and spotty showers are expected to move in later Sunday morning, becoming heavier by lunchtime. Come Sunday afternoon, the rain will pick up even more with 1.5-3 inches forecast to fall in parts of the area.

Areas near the Jersey Shore will see the most rain and the strongest winds with gusts of around 35 mph. Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs can expect wind speeds of around 15 mph with gusts of up to 25 mph.

Temperatures will start mild, and eventually we’ll warm up into the low 60s as rain continues to fall.

The rain will move out overnight and bitter cold temperatures will move in as temps are expected to drop into the 30s just before sunrise on Monday.

Monday will be dry, but gusty winds will remain.