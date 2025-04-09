Philadelphia weather: Rainy washout expected to spoil part of weekend

The Brief Temperatures will stay cold on Wednesday with sunshine and calmer winds. The next round of rain is slated to start on Thursday night and will linger through Saturday morning. Sunny and dry conditions with temperatures nearing the 70s is ahead to start the week.



The Philadelphia-area will remain locked in a nasty cycle of cold and wet weather this weekend, but forecasters say sunnier days are on the way.

Temperatures will remain brisk on Wednesday with calmer winds that will make highs in the 50s seem more tolerable than they have been.

Thursday night will kick off the next batch of rainy weather in the Philadelphia area that will hang around through the first half of the weekend.

A dry rebound on Sunday will begin an early-week stretch of pleasantly warm and sunny weather.

What we know:

Another round of cold, rainy weather is ahead for Philadelphia to start the weekend – but fear not! – warm and dry conditions aren't far away.

The rain will return after a sunny and brisk Wednesday with calmer wind gusts that will make temperatures in the 50s feel more tolerable.

FOX 29's Sue Serio expects the rain to make its unwelcomed return on Thursday afternoon, with the first drops falling in areas west of Philadelphia.

Bouts of rain – which may be heavy at times – will continue overnight and lead to a washout on Friday.

Showers will continue to soak the Philadelphia-area during the first half of Saturday before wrapping up in the afternoon.

Patchy sunshine and temperatures nearing the 60s is ahead on Sunday to kick off a much needed dry spell with more Spring-like temperatures.

What's next:

Forecasters expect rainfall totals over the weekend to top 2 inches in Philadelphia and surrounding areas.

