Philadelphia weather: Rounds of rain to soak Delaware Valley through weekend

Tuesday will kick off a stretch of damp and gloomy days across the Delaware Valley that will feature rounds of rain through the weekend.

A system of rain that brought light, but steady, showers overnight Monday will continue through Tuesday morning into the afternoon hours.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says Tuesday's rain will taper off in Philadelphia around 3 p.m., while showers will persist slightly longer in areas north and west.

A dry overnight will lead to a cloudy Wednesday morning that will set the stage for another round of rain that forecasters expect to arrive by late morning.

Rain will be heavy at times, especially in places along New Jersey's coast, through the afternoon and evening before tapering off on Thursday morning.

The region will enjoy a much-needed break from the rain Thursday afternoon into Friday when forecasters say sunshine will return with highs in the 50s.

Forecasters expect rainfall totals in Philadelphia and surrounding areas through Thursday to amount to about an inch, while shore towns could see 3 inches or more.

The third round of rain in this week's rainstorm trifecta will happen on Saturday, but forecasters are still trying to get a handle on the timing of the storm.