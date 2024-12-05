Philadelphia weather: Scattered flurries give way to powerful wind gusts on Thursday

Bouts of rain and snow will be pushed across the Philadelphia-area on Thursday by a cold front that will cause potentially damaging wind gusts.

Forecasters say places west of the city could see flurries during the morning hours, while areas closer to Philadelphia will likely see sleet or rain.

Forecasters don't expect much snow to accumulate from Thursday morning's storm, but they warn that snow squalls could create periods of low visibility.

Temperatures will fall throughout the day, with many places staying in the 30s and others dropping into the 20s.

Strong winds left behind by the morning storms are expected to reach Tropical Storm Force, gusting 40 MPH or higher in Philadelphia and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a region-wide Wind Advisory that won't expire until 10 p.m.

Temperatures will continue to tumble on Friday and Saturday, with highs on both days only reaching the mid-30s despite plenty of sunshine.

A warm-up on Sunday will see temperatures return to the 50s and continue to climb through the early part of the workweek, reaching the 60s on Tuesday.

___

THURSDAY: Windy, temps fall. High: 42, Low: 38

FRIDAY: Cold, blustery. High: 36, Low: 30

SATURDAY: Still chilled. High: 38, Low: 28

SUNDAY: Much milder. High: 52, Low: 31