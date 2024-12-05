Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM EST, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County
2
Wind Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM EST until THU 10:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Western Montgomery County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Lehigh County, Berks County, Monroe County, Northampton County, Northwestern Burlington County, Camden County, Atlantic County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, Cape May County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Salem County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Mercer County, Coastal Atlantic County, Somerset County, Southeastern Burlington County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches County, New Castle County

Philadelphia weather: Scattered flurries give way to powerful wind gusts on Thursday

By and
Published  December 5, 2024 7:47am EST
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: Thursday forecast

FOX 29's Sue Serio has your Thursday forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - Bouts of rain and snow will be pushed across the Philadelphia-area on Thursday by a cold front that will cause potentially damaging wind gusts.

Forecasters say places west of the city could see flurries during the morning hours, while areas closer to Philadelphia will likely see sleet or rain.

Forecasters don't expect much snow to accumulate from Thursday morning's storm, but they warn that snow squalls could create periods of low visibility.

Temperatures will fall throughout the day, with many places staying in the 30s and others dropping into the 20s.

Strong winds left behind by the morning storms are expected to reach Tropical Storm Force, gusting 40 MPH or higher in Philadelphia and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a region-wide Wind Advisory that won't expire until 10 p.m.

Temperatures will continue to tumble on Friday and Saturday, with highs on both days only reaching the mid-30s despite plenty of sunshine.

A warm-up on Sunday will see temperatures return to the 50s and continue to climb through the early part of the workweek, reaching the 60s on Tuesday.

___

THURSDAY: Windy, temps fall. High: 42, Low: 38

FRIDAY: Cold, blustery. High: 36, Low: 30

SATURDAY: Still chilled. High: 38, Low: 28

SUNDAY: Much milder. High: 52, Low: 31