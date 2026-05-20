The Brief FOX Weather says a cold front moving east could bring storms to the Philadelphia area. The main concerns are gusty winds, hail and periods of heavy rain. Cooler air is expected behind the front heading into Memorial Day weekend.



A cold front moving through the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast could bring thunderstorms to the Philadelphia area, according to FOX Weather.

What we know:

FOX Weather reported that a cold front is expected to reach the East Coast by Wednesday, bringing clusters of thunderstorms capable of strong wind gusts and large hail along the Interstate 95 corridor from Boston to Richmond, Virginia.

That includes the Philadelphia area, where storms could bring gusty winds, hail and periods of heavy rain.

The storm threat comes after the same system produced severe weather in the central U.S., including tornadoes in Nebraska and Kansas and wind gusts up to 90 mph in parts of the Midwest, according to FOX Weather.

Philadelphia forecast

The Philadelphia area could see thunderstorms as the cold front moves through the region.

The strongest storms could produce damaging wind gusts and hail. Heavy rain could also make travel difficult at times, especially if storms move through during the morning or evening commute.

Drivers in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, South Jersey and Delaware should be prepared for wet roads, reduced visibility and possible delays.

Why storms are possible

FOX Weather reported that heat ahead of the front is helping fuel the storm threat.

Much of the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast has been dealing with temperatures in the 90s, according to FOX Weather. As the cold front pushes east, that heat could help storms develop along the boundary.

Cooler air behind the front

The front is expected to bring cooler air once it moves through.

FOX Weather reported that temperatures behind the system will fall back into the 60s across the I-95 corridor and remain cooler into Memorial Day weekend.

That means the Philadelphia area could feel a noticeable change after the storms move out.

What you can do:

People in the Philadelphia area should monitor local forecasts and weather alerts as the front approaches.

FOX Weather recommends having multiple ways to receive warnings. Residents should secure loose outdoor items, charge phones and avoid driving through flooded roads if heavy rain develops.

What's next:

The cold front is expected to continue moving east, bringing parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast a chance for storms before cooler air settles in behind it.