Jefferson Methodist Hospital temporarily closes due to power issues; patients transported to nearby facilities
PHILADELPHIA - Jefferson Methodist Hospital is temporarily closed Tuesday, May 19 because of power issues, according to a Jefferson spokesperson.
Patient transfers and family information
What we know:
Patients from Jefferson Methodist Hospital are being transported to nearby facilities.
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Anyone trying to locate or reunite with a family member or loved one should call the hospital’s information line at (215) 463-2031 for updates.
The hospital has not shared how long the closure may last or which specific facilities patients are being sent to.
What we don't know:
It is not yet clear when Jefferson Methodist Hospital will reopen or when power issues will be resolved.
The Source: Information from Kerry R. O'Connor, assistant director, news and media relations, Marketing & Communications.