Jefferson Methodist Hospital temporarily closes due to power issues; patients transported to nearby facilities

The Brief Jefferson Methodist Hospital is temporarily closed due to power issues Tuesday, May 19. Patients are being moved to nearby hospitals. Families can call (215) 463-2031 for information about loved ones.



Jefferson Methodist Hospital is temporarily closed Tuesday, May 19 because of power issues, according to a Jefferson spokesperson.

Patient transfers and family information

What we know:

Patients from Jefferson Methodist Hospital are being transported to nearby facilities.

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Anyone trying to locate or reunite with a family member or loved one should call the hospital’s information line at (215) 463-2031 for updates.

The hospital has not shared how long the closure may last or which specific facilities patients are being sent to.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when Jefferson Methodist Hospital will reopen or when power issues will be resolved.