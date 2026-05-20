Philadelphia weather: Heat wave wraps up on Wednesday ahead of rainy, chilly Memorial Day Weekend

The Brief Temperatures will return to the mid-90s on Wednesday with afternoon storms. Thursday will be much cooler with highs in the 60s and more showers. Memorial Day Weekend is expected to be chilly and rainy.



The final day of an unseasonable heat wave will bake the Philadelphia area on Wednesday before a line of strong storms helps cool things down ahead of a wet and chilly Memorial Day Weekend.

What we know:

Temperatures on Wednesday will return to the 90s with partly sunny skies during the morning and early afternoon.

Cloud cover will become more widespread as a cluster of strong storms approaches the Philadelphia area from the west.

Forecasters say the storms will hit the Greater Philadelphia area around 4 p.m. with the risk of turning severe in some places.

Pockets of storms are expected to continue overnight and could leak into early Thursday morning.

What's next:

Thursday will be a preview of what's expected to be a wet and chilly Memorial Day Weekend in the Philadelphia area.

Temperatures on Thursday will only reach 63 degrees with showers around all day. Sunshine will reemerge on Friday while temps remain chilly.

Memorial Day Weekend will kick off with a raw and rainy Saturday, with highs only set to reach 56 degrees. Showers will remain on Sunday and Monday with slightly warmer temperatures each day.