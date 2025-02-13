Philadelphia weather: Sun shines for Eagles parade, rain returns on weekend

The Brief Drier weather is ahead on Thursday with sunshine that will return on Friday for the Eagles Super Bowl parade. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will be near freezing throughout the day. Wet weather will return for the weekend



Sunshine will return on Thursday after the Philadelphia area spent days locked in a wet weather pattern that brought everything from snow to ice and rain.

It won't be all dry on Thursday: there will be some lingering sprinkles and clouds to start the day, but pockets of sunshine will start to emerge in the afternoon.

Highs will approach 50 degrees on Thursday with passing clouds to help dry things out for Friday's Eagles parade when over a million fans are expected in Philly.

What we know:

After a wet start to the day on Thursday, forecasters expect clouds to lift and sunshine to emerge during the afternoon to help dry things out.

Highs on Thursday will approach the 50s in Philadelphia and surrounding areas.

Eagles Super Bowl parade forecast

Don't let the sunshine on Friday fool you – you'll need to bundle up if you're going to be one of the over 1 million people expected at the Eagles Super Bowl parade!

Temperatures in Philadelphia will be around freezing in the morning and won't get much warmer during the daytime hours.

"It will be brisk, check the weather, dress in layers," Office of Emergency Management Director Dominick Mirles said.

Along with dressing warmly, fans are encouraged to prepare for a long day, meaning hydration and nutrition should be prioritized.

What's next:

A wet wintry mix will return on Saturday with high temperatures staying in the 30s.

Gloomy and partly rainy weather will continue on Sunday, but temperatures will shoot back into the 50s.