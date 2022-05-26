Philadelphia women’s clinic providing free healthcare to Ukrainian refugees

The events in Ukraine have changed so many lives, including refugees brought to the Delaware Valley. Rittenhouse Women’s Wellness Center on Pine Street cares for dozens of patients every day and they’re taking on more, for free.

CEO Bob Saltzman noticed a family friend hosting and helping refugees from Ukraine and quickly realized more help was needed, particularly for those needing medical attention who have just arrived in the states.

"We’ve been able to get the providers on board to see the patients, free of charge," Maria Daly, Clinical Manager with Rittenhouse, said.

The center works with Capsule Pharmacy and LabCorp to provide the necessary medications and blood work for those who have fled their war-ravaged homes.

People like Ukrainians like Tetiana Stepsenko and her family. They had to flee their home near Kyiv when fighting began, first to Poland, then to the United States.

"It’s a very important service that we’re able to provide. Her mother goes through treatment every six months, so being able to come here and try to get back on track is very helpful," Stepsenko stated, through a translator.

Jenny Armstrong is a nurse practitioner at the center and she helps in the treatment of the refugees. She says they block out time every Thursday from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m. to provide one-on-one care.

"We provide basic medical needs, their chronic conditions, diabetes, high blood pressure, thyroid problems and everything in between," Armstrong explained.

She says treating patients from another country is an extremely complicated process. "Medications are a lot different. Like the names. We figure out the components, like what actual chemicals are in them and what’s most similar to us, here. Sometimes a lot of it is starting from the beginning," Armstrong said.

For Stepsenko, the care provided at the clinic will have a lasting impact, but their stay in the U.S. will not be forever, she says. "I truly believe that we will have a victory soon and we will return home."