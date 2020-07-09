Philadelphia Zoo reopening to public Thursday at 50% capacity

article

The Philadelphia Zoo will be reopening to the public on Thursday several new guidelines in place, including a face mask requirement.

The zoo reopened to members earlier this week but is now opening its doors to the public with capacities limited to 50%.

Indoor animal exhibits, rides, and attractions will remain closed.

Social distancing guidelines have also been implemented and hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout the zoo.

All visitors must reserve or pre-purchase timed-tickets for admission. Tickets will not be available for purchase onsite.

Advertisement

You can find out more about the zoo's sanitation efforts, here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP