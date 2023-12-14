Philadelphia's 2023 trends: Taylor Swift and batting cages! Here's what else made the list:

article

That Google search history can be so telling! So what do Philadelphia's trending searches reveal for 2023? You decide!

From Taylor Swift and "The Last of Us," to batting cages and air quality, the city's top searches truly ran the gamut:

Top 5 trending "tour" searches:

Taylor Swift Era's Tour Renaissance World Tour It's All a Blur Tour SOS Tour Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour

Top 5 trending "TV show" searches:

The Last of Us The Golden Bachelor Night Agent Daisy Jones & the Six Shrinking

Top 5 trending "near me" searches:

Air quality Pawn shop Plasma donation Batting cages Aquarium

Top 5 trending "versus" searches:

KSI vs Tommy Fury Canelo Álvarez vs. John Ryder Nashville vs Inter Miami LSU vs Florida Baseball PSG vs Al Nassr

Fun fact: Philadelphia was the only place in the U.S. to have "batting cages" as a top trending search this year!