Philadelphia's 2023 trends: Taylor Swift and batting cages! Here's what else made the list:
PHILADELPHIA - That Google search history can be so telling! So what do Philadelphia's trending searches reveal for 2023? You decide!
From Taylor Swift and "The Last of Us," to batting cages and air quality, the city's top searches truly ran the gamut:
Top 5 trending "tour" searches:
- Taylor Swift Era's Tour
- Renaissance World Tour
- It's All a Blur Tour
- SOS Tour
- Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour
Top 5 trending "TV show" searches:
- The Last of Us
- The Golden Bachelor
- Night Agent
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- Shrinking
Top 5 trending "near me" searches:
- Air quality
- Pawn shop
- Plasma donation
- Batting cages
- Aquarium
Top 5 trending "versus" searches:
- KSI vs Tommy Fury
- Canelo Álvarez vs. John Ryder
- Nashville vs Inter Miami
- LSU vs Florida Baseball
- PSG vs Al Nassr
Fun fact: Philadelphia was the only place in the U.S. to have "batting cages" as a top trending search this year!