Philadelphia's 'Basic System Repairs Program' covers emergency repair costs for eligible homeowners

It's no secret that house repairs can be expensive- costing homeowners hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

The good news for Philadelphia homeowners is that there is a program that can help eligible residents get emergency repairs done at no cost.

Susan Bjerring has lived in her home for some 35 years. The house itself is more than a century old. With that age, comes costly repairs.

"It was extensive floor damage and plumbing damage and it was way too much," Bjerring explained.

She needed help and she found it in a program run by the City of Philadelphia called the Basic Systems Repair Program.

It provides emergency assistance to income-eligible homeowners in the city.

David Thomas, President and CEO of the Philadelphia Housing and Development Corporation, says the creation of the program has allowed the city to make thousands of repairs for eligible homeowners.

"From January to December we spent $34 million on 4,7000 repairs," Thomas explained.

Bjerring is one of those eligible homeowners. She says that had it not been for the program, she'd be out of her house.

"They wanted to help. They said we like to do this, we like to help people and they just did a superb job and I’d just like to thank them and tell them how grateful I am to be able to use this kitchen again," Bjerring explained.

The program recently received tens of millions of dollars in additional funding through the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative Program.

You can call the city at (215) 448-3100, or go to phdcphila.org and apply, no matter how big the repair may seem.

"At the end of the day, we will assess whether or not you’re eligible. I’d rather folks take that process rather than disqualify themselves," Thomas said.

Thomas added that the city used to have a three-year waiting list for repairs, but says that is no longer the case.

The average cost of extensive repairs is $15,000-16,000.

