Philadelphia's first gun buyback kicked off Saturday

Philadelphia’s first gun buyback of 2022 kicked off on Saturday.

The event was led by Bilal Qayyum with Fathers Day Rally Committee along with leaders from the Philadelphia City Council.

For every gun that was turned in, no questions asked, the person was given a $100 gift certificate to a local grocer.

One person turned in ten guns alone. In total, 28 guns were turned in Saturday – 24 handguns and 4 long guns.

"A lot of guns and the police would tell you this, that are on the streets today, ended up legal guns in someone house, someone broke in and took that gun. That gun is on the street because it was sold to someone," said Qayyum.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw speaking out about the gun violence in the city earlier this week after one of her Swat team members was struck in the chest by a bullet. That person survived thanks to their bullet proof vest.

"It shows his emboldened the individuals we’re dealing with have become. They’ve become increasingly violent it doesn’t matter who’s around it doesn’t matter the time of day it doesn’t matter the location," said Commissioner Outlaw.

