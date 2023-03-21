Philadelphia's Wanted: 10 fugitives still on the loose for murders dating back to 2019

article

Philadelphia's law enforcement leaders are enlisting the help of the public to catch nearly a dozen murder suspects who have been roaming the streets of the city for years, some since 2019.

District Attorney Larry Krasner released information on 10 fugitive currently wanted for homicides in Southwest Philadelphia during a press conference Tuesday:

Brandon Brooks - wanted for killing of Nigel Jones on Chestnut Street on March 4, 2022 Gregory Burnett - wanted for death of Heffero White on Merion Avenue on August 16, 2020. Officials say a co-defendant has already been arrested. Gustavo Casalez - wanted for stabbing death on Dorel Street on February 3, 2022 Jacin Fairfax - wanted for killing of Stephen Summerville, whose body was found near Cobbs Creek on April 20, 2020 Basir Gillette - wanted for shooting death of 16-year-old on Grays Avenue on May 13, 2021 Raymond Harcum - wanted for killing Khalil Harris on 41st street on March 19, 2022 Nadir Mitchell - wanted for shooting death in CVS parking lot on 49th Street on May 31, 2020. Officials say a co-defendant has already been arrested. Sabir Seifuddin - wanted for killing Ryan Volchry on Ford Road after an argument escalated on August 11, 2019 Kyle Smith - wanted for killing Phillip Wise on Osage Avenue on September 2, 2021. Officials say his co-defendant was captured in Florida in 2022. Nathaniel Thomas - wanted for killing on Baltimore Avenue on September 11, 2022

"Hopefully with the help of the PPD, our federal law enforcement, the sheriff's department, and all of you Philadelphia, we can give some kind of solace and justice to these families who are waiting for the person that killed their loved ones to be taken into custody," said Joanne Pescatore, Chief of Homicide at the DA's Office.

Anyone with any information in connection to these homicides is asked to contact police.