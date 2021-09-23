3 dead, 5 hurt after multiple shootings in Philadelphia Thursday

Three people were killed and five people were hurt as the gun violence continues to surge in Philadelphia.

The first shooting reported Thursday injured four people on the same block as a deadly double shooting the night before in the city's Mantua neighborhood.

Police say a 32-year-old man and a 44-year-old man were both shot multiple times in the lower body. A second 32-year-old man was hit once in the leg and another victim suffered a graze wound to the thigh.

All four men were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and were placed in stable condition, according to police.

A second shooting occurred Thursday night in the city's Nicetown-Tioga section around 7:30 p.m. According to police, the 29-year-old man was shot twice while sitting in a Toyota Camry. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died. Police believe the man was a Lyft driver due to a sticker on his vehicle.

Police were called to a double shooting in North Philadelphia on the 2800 block of North Orkney Street around 7:45 p.m. where they found a 31-year-old man shot multiple times in the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died. A 52-year-old man was shot twice. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police were called to a double shooting in North Philadelphia Thursday night.

Shortly around 8:30 p.m., a man in his 20s was shot multiple times in the head on the 1300 block of Wakeling Street in Frankford. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.

