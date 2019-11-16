Phillie Phanatic joined by volunteers to plant trees in West Philadelphia

The Phillie Phanatic spent time Saturday planting trees, making West Philadelphia a little greener.

Volunteers from UC Green, Philadelphia Gas Works and Pennsylvania Hortyicultural Society gathered with the Phillie Phanatic and Phillies Ballgirls to plant 60 trees, as part of Phillies Home Runs for Trees, a program supported by Philadelphia Gas Works.

The Phanatic and the Ballgirls distributed trees tagged with the names of Phillies players who hit home runs in the 2019 baseball season.

The trees planted help support the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s Tree Tenders program. The goal of the program is to restore land shaded by trees in the greater Philadelphia region.

Phillie Phanatic is joined by volunteers to plant trees in West Philadelphia.

In total, the goal is to plant 893 trees over the weekend.

The group kicked off the event at Malcolm X Park, then walked to the 5000 block of Larchwood Avenue for the planting.

Advertisement

More information about the program can be found here, at the UC Green website, or at the Pennsylvania Horticulture Society's Tree Tenders page.