Phillies add Bryce Harper to paternity list, recall Kody Clemens

Published  April 22, 2024 12:57pm EDT
Philadelphia Phillies
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 20: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Citizens Bank Park on April 20, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the White Sox 9-5.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies on Monday placed first baseman Bryce Harper on the paternity list as he anticipates the birth of his third child

Harper, 31, and his wife, Kayla, announced in March that they're expecting another bundle of joy in a joint Instagram post captioned "3 for 3." 

The Phillies right fielder has been married to his high school sweetheart, Kayla, since 2016.

The MLB couple are already parents to son Krew Aron, born in August 2019, and daughter Brooklyn Elizabeth, born in November 2020.

The two kids were seen holding pictures of a sonogram in the carousel of photos in the pregnancy announcement on Instagram. 

The Phillies have temporarily filled Harper's spot on the 26-man roster by recalling Kody Clemens from triple-A Lehigh Valley.