Phillies fans debate catching game in Houston or Philly as ticket prices fluctuate

After the Phillies clinched a spot in the World Series on Sunday night, fans lined the streets in celebration, singing "Danging on My Own," and climbing greased light poles. Now, some Phanatics are browsing ticketing sites, trying to decide if traveling to Houston is a better option than going to a championship game in Philadelphia.

For people flying into Houston, getting there a few days early isn't a bad idea as flights are much cheaper on the days leading up to Friday's first game of the series. And after taking a look at ticket prices in Philadelphia, some fans are catching the next flight out to Houston, while others say they couldn't imagine being anywhere other than Philly.

On Monday, fans lined the Pro Shop, shelling out money to stock up on World Series garb. Jackson Ward is a Phillie fan who says he wouldn't hold back on what he would give for a ticket at Citizens Bank Park.

"Everything. Anything and everything," said Ward.

Tickets to fly out on Thursday or Friday, then back home on Saturday or Sunday are going for around $300 or $400. Most Phillies game tickets are around double the price of Houston tickets.

"Fans have been a little starved for a playoff berth," said Joe Dibiaggio of Phans of Philly. "I think the market is a little hotter than it is in Houston because they have been in the playoffs recently."

Matt Keenan, who's gone to all 86 Phillies home games, says despite his streak of attending games at Citizen's Bank Park, he's heading to Houston.

"I gotta work Sunday so getting there and back before Sunday is the main thing. The prices look decent down there. I don’t think they are as excited as we are. They are only like $500 for standing room so. Whatever gets me in, I’ll pay it. I’ll give up my kidney to go out there," Keenan said.

Phans of Philly is a travel provider for Philly sports fans, and they say they are offering tickets to both games in Houston, and a place to stay, for around $1,800 per person.

"You’re walking distance to the stadium, so you’re in the heart of everything with all the entertainment of the World Series," said Dibiaggio. "We’re including game 1 tickets and game 2 tickets sitting with all Phillies fans. We’re trying to create a home atmosphere."

There are still flights available to Houston for the upcoming weekend and if the Philadelphia International Airport isn't an option, the Newark Airport is a good backup for Phillies fans.