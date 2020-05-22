Phillies manager Joe Girardi teaches math to students

Math class led by Phillies Manager Joe Girardi? Yes, it's a real thing.

"Today I joined a group of seventh graders from William Meredith School in Queen Village for an hour-long math lesson with Mr. G," Girardi told FOX 29.

The Northwestern grad, who has an industrial engineering degree, has been spending his newfound "free" time this spring developing baseball-related math lessons for Meredith students in sixth through eighth grades

"I saw Peyton Manning went on during a class at the University of Tennessee and I thought what a great idea to give the kids something to look forward to every week," he explained.

Math teacher Jessica Tilli says his lessons have become a bright spot for students.

Girardi says his interaction with these middle school students has taught him as well.

"The importance of putting a smile on someone’s face that’s what they’ve taught me," he added.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

﻿