Phillies Opening Day: Fans flock to Citizens Bank Park, despite rain delay pushing first game back

The postponement of Phillies Opening Day didn’t stop Stacy Merrigan, and her son Bryce, from coming to Citizens Bank Park Thursday night, beating the opening day rush at the clubhouse store.

"Disappointed because we were looking forward to seeing the game today and now we are excited we get two days at Citizens Bank," she said.

In it’s 20th anniversary year, there are some changes at the ballpark this year.

CITIZENS BANK PARK CHANGES:

Three entrances now have the "Go Ahead Entry" feature, as the facial authentication feature in the MLB app gives users free flowing, hands-free entry into the ballpark.

There’s also a new bag policy. Fans area only allowed clutch purses, fanny packs or clear bags, no larger than 12 by 6. Medical and diaper bags will be permitted.

Inside the park, fans will see some new additions, like field level, LED score boards, lots of new food choices and plenty of fresh merchandise.

EXCITED FANS

Fan Steve Rendall described opening day this way, "It’s a holiday, it’s like any other religious, federal – it’s a holiday in Philly and you celebrate it."

Rendall says he will be in attendance with his wife and son. Like many Phillies fans, opening day is a rite of spring and a family affair.

"I used to come to games when I was younger and now bringing my son here, coming full circle," fan Diana Autio described, as she wiped a tear and added, "Sorry, it’s the wind. I’m not crying."

FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell joked with her, "That’s okay, it’s emotional!"