Phillies Opening Day: Delaware boy who lost part of leg in lawnmower accident will throw out first pitch

Zeke Clark, a Delaware 4-year-old who lost part of his leg in a freak lawnmower accident, will throw out the first pitch on Opening Day at Citizens Bank Park.

Zeke was the subject of a FOX 29 story last summer that described the tragic incident and how Zeke's courage through tragedy has inspired those around him.

"He really hasn’t changed who he is, as a person," his mother Maria told FOX 29. "This type of event could have changed his entire personality and it hasn’t."

Zeke was riding the lawnmower with his father last June when he jumped off the machine, causing it to run over his leg.

His father, Jonathan, sprung into action and lifted the lawnmower off Zeke and used his belt as a makeshift tourniquet to slow the bleeding before medics arrived.

"When it happened, I flipped the lawnmower off him, I looked down and realized how much blood was actually coming out," Jonathan said. "I realize that I had my belt on. I was able to rip my belt off and just make a tourniquet right on the front doorstep."

Doctors said Jonathan's quick thinking likely saved his son's life, but Zeke's leg needed to be immediately amputated by doctors at Nemours Children's Hospital. Zeke was later fitted for a prosthetic leg at Nemours.

Through Zeke's traumatic childhood experience, both he and his family have kept a positive outlook. Now, less than a year after the life-altering accident, Zeke will throw out the first pitch alongside his Numours Orthopedic Surgeron Dr. Jeanne Franzone.

"He’ll be able to accomplish so much, and we just don’t even know what that looks like, but, I have no doubt that he’ll live a full life." Maria said.