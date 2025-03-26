Phillies Opening Day: Here are the new players the Phillies added for the 2025 season

The Philadelphia Phillies have brought back mostly the same roster that has reached the postseason each of the last three seasons, but there are some new faces.

The Phillies on Monday will embark on a 162-game marathon season with unfinished business after they came up short last season in the NLDS against the Mets.

Phillies President Dave Dombrowski spent the winter tinkering with the roster to try to find the right mix of players to get the Phillies over the postseason hump.

Jesús Luzardo, SP

CLEARWATER, FL - FEBRUARY 28: Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Jesus Luzardo (44) delivers a pitch to the plate during the spring training game between the Boston Red Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies on February 28, 2025 at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater.

Perhaps the biggest move the Phillies made this offseason was a trade with the Miami Marlins for starting pitcher Jesús Luzardo.

The Phillies traded two minor leaguers, including 19-year-old Cuba prospect Starlyn Caba, for Luzardo and a prospect.

The 27-year-old started just 12 games for the Marlins last season after he hit the injured list with a lumbar stress reaction that kept him out for most of the year.

Luzardo, a left-handed pitcher, is an injury-plagued season removed from throwing over 170 innings in 32 starts for the Marlins with an ERA around 3.50.

Philadelphia is the fourth organization that Luzardo has been with during his six-year MLB career, with previous stops in Washington, Oakland and Miami.

The Phillies will likely slot Luzardo behind 2024 NL Cy Young runner-up Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola to create perhaps one of the best rotations in the game.

Max Kepler, OF

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA - MARCH 06: Max Kepler #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during a Grapefruit League spring training game at BayCare Ballpark on March 6, 2025.

Kepler, 32, signed a one-year contract with the Phillies in December after spending his entire 10-year career with the Minnesota Twins.

The left-handed hitting outfielder played over 100 games last season before a knee injury derailed his season in September.

Over the last two years, Kepler has clubbed over 30 home runs – most of which came in 2023 when he hit 24 – and more than 40 doubles.

It's likely that Kepler will share some of the outfield load with his right-handed counterpart, Brandon Marsh.

Jordan Romano, RP

CLEARWATER, FL - FEBRUARY 27: Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jordan Romano (68) throws a pitch during a Spring Training game against the New York Yankees on February 27, 2025, at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Florida.

The two-time all-star mightily struggled in 15 games as the Blue Jays closer last season and was shut down in July after undergoing elbow surgery.

Romano, 31, was cut by the Jays at the end of the 2024 season and quickly signed a one-year contract with the Phillies.

Philadelphia is hoping a now-healthy Romano will return to his former dominance that earned him two all-star game nods in 2022 and 2023.

In over 200 innings prior to 2024, Romano held a 2.67 ERA 272 strikeouts and 84 walks.

Carlos Hernández, RP

The Phillies added Hernández off waivers from the Royals days before the regular season started.

In parts of five seasons with Kansas City, Hernández held an ERA close to 5 with 226 strikeouts and over 120 walks.

Joe Ross, RP

The journeyman righty returned to the majors in 2024 after not pitching above AAA in the previous two seasons.

Ross, 32, appeared in 25 games for the Milwaukee Brewers, making 10 starts with a 3.77 ERA and over 60 strikeouts in 74 innings.