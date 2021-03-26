Phillies set COVID-19 guidelines for fans returning to Citizens Bank Park

With less than a week to go before the Philadelphia Phillies open the season against the Atlanta Braves, Citizen Bank Park is making preparations to welcome back a limited number of fans with COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Phillies' "Welcome Home" guidelines are similar to the measures other stadiums have taken to ensure a clean and safe environment, including enhanced sanitation measures and cashless concession payments.

Fans will not be allowed to bring large bags or backpacks into Citizens Bank Park, according to a release from the team. Only single compartment purses, medical bags and diaper bags will be permitted. If a bag is too large, fans can return it to their car or pay a $10 storage fee at the stadium.

Gone are the days of saving ticket stubs from memorable games. The Phillies, like the rest of Major League Baseball, have shifted to 100% mobile ticketing which can be accessed through the free MLB Ballpark app. Tickets also now have a dedicated gate for fans to enter in order to limit foot traffic.

Tickets are being sold in appropriately spaced pods to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed. Fans are also required to wear a mask when they are not eating or drinking.

The Phillies will host the defending National League East champion Atlanta Braves on April 1 at 3:05. Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola will draw the Opening Day nod opposite of Braves southpaw Max Fried

