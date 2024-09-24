Phillies share postseason hype video after winning NL East title: 'Red October, baby'

article

Postseason baseball returns to Philadelphia this October, but fans have been making Citizens Bank Park rock all season long.

Fresh off clinching their first NL East championship since 2011, the Phillies kept the momentum going with a postseason hype video.

Phillies legend John Kruk highlights some of the loudest moments at Citizens Bank Park this season during the minute-long video.

"There's no place like Philadelphia in October," Kruk says, as the video cuts to a Nick Castellanos walk-off hit. "That was in June, though."

The video shows fans and players going berserk at the ballpark during moments like Ranger Suarez's April complete game shutout, and a Bryce Harper homer in May.

"I mean, it has been like this all season, so how's October going to be at The Bank this year?" Kruk asks. "That's up to y'all, man."

The Phillies won their first NL East division title in 11 years with a 6-2 win over the Chicago Cubs.

It's also the second straight year the Phillies have won over 90 games.