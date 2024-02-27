Phillies team bus hit driving back to Clearwater after spring training game: MLB
CLEARWATER, Fl. - A scare for the Philadelphia Phillies when their team bus was struck by a car Monday afternoon, according to a report by MLB.com.
The bus was carrying players and staff from Fort Myers back to Clearwater after a spring training game against the Red Sox.
A car reportedly rear-ended the bus on the highway, but luckily no one on the bus was injured.
MLB.com says the driver appeared to be OK, despite their car suffering visible damage.
"Phillies center fielder Johan Rojas and other teammates stood outside the bus as first responders arrived on the scene," Todd Zolecki reported.
The players are all now safely back in Clearwater!