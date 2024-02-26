Chester High School basketball team gears up for highly-anticipated playoff game against Lower Merion

A big matchup in high school basketball is set to take shape Tuesday night, as two powerhouses, Chester High School and Lower Merion face off in the District 1 tournament.

The Chester High School Basketball program has a long history of success and a victory would be huge for the city of Chester.

"It means a lot knowing that the city is behind you in everything you do, good or bad they will always be right there with you when you wearing the orange and black," said Daron Harris, a guard for Chester High.

Harris and the Chester High School Clippers were practicing Monday evening for the huge game on Tuesday evening.

"I’m excited, I just want to play, I can’t wait until tomorrow," said Harris.

Chester High School is no stranger to this game as this is the 51st time in program history the team has made it to the district final four.

In the last 24 years, they’ve appeared 19 times and have won eight state championships.

"Everybody doubted us, everybody counted us out, so, it’s going to feel good for us that we silence all the haters," said Dominic Toy Jr., a center, forward for the Clippers.

With every great team comes a veteran leader and Chester High School has Keith Taylor Senior, a former 1,000 point scorer for the Clippers, who is now on the sidelines.

"We are a tough team to play against. A lot of teams haven’t played against a team that apply the pressure like we apply," said Taylor, the head coach.

Which is the same pressure that helped them beat Coatesville last game, and they are hoping it works against Lower Merion, so they can add another district and state championship for the city.

"I just think it would be pretty big because last year they didn’t make the playoffs, so, this year bounce back year, winning the district would be amazing," said Harris.

Coach Taylor said, "That would be awesome, it’s been a minute, we are due."

Lower Merion and Chester have a total of 15 state titles combined.

The big district showdown will be Tuesday at 7 PM at the Kobe Bryant Gym in Lower Merion.