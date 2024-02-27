Expand / Collapse search

Must watch: Catholic League Championship ends in OT buzzer beater for Philadelphia school

By FOX 29 Staff
Roman Catholic defeats Archbishop Ryan in overtime buzzer beater

The Catholic League Championship game between Roman Catholic and Archbishop Ryan came down to a buzzer beater in overtime!

PHILADELPHIA - 3, 2, 1 - it's a buzzer-beater victory!

The Philadelphia Catholic League Championship came to a thrilling end Monday night during an epic game between Roman Catholic and Archbishop Ryan high schools.

It looked to be an overtime win for Archbishop when Ryan Everett hit a 3-pointer to put them up 45-44 over Roman.

But then, Roman's Kabe Gass hit the game-winning shot on a pull-up jumper from the foul line with just seconds left in the game!

Video captured the legendary buzzer-beater moment as cheers erupted from one side of the court, and the other stood in disbelief.

Goss said he was just happy he could make history for his school during a chat with "The Phantastic Sports Show!" after the game.

"I just made history," he said. " I was exhilarated; I was happy."

The win is Roman Catholic's 34th Philadelphia Catholic League title in program history.