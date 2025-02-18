Philly DA Larry Krasner to announce re-election campaign for third term

article

The Brief Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner to announce his bid for re-election on Tuesday. This will be Krasner's third time running for the office. Krasner is promising to make "Philadelphia safer and freer."



Larry Krasner is expected to formally announce his bid for re-election as Philadelphia's district attorney during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Philadelphia's Democratic district attorney is launching his re-election campaign for a third term in office to make the city "Safer, Freer."

Krasner will be joined by fellow elected officials and advocates to make the announcement at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"District Attorney Larry Krasner is launching his re-election campaign, promising to continue his work to make Philadelphia safer and freer by restoring faith in the criminal justice system, using evidence-based tactics to reduce violent crime and standing up to MAGA extremism to protect Philadelphians’ civil rights," his campaign said in a statement.

The backstory:

Krasner was first elected Philadelphia's district attorney on November 7, 2017, before taking office in early 2018. He was re-elected for a second term in 2021.

During his first year in office, Krasner dropped criminal charges against those caught in possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use. This past year, he filed a lawsuit to halt Elon Musk's $1 million giveaways as part of his political organization's effort to boost Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

While receiving some praise for his changes in policies, Krasner has also been criticized for his handling of violent crime during his past two terms.

In 2022, Pennsylvania state House Republicans introduced a measure to impeach the district attorney,

Rep. Martina White accused Krasner of "dereliction of duty and despicable behavior" and running an office with a "staggering amount of dysfunction," claiming he was "responsible for the rise of crime across our city."

The other side:

Pat Dugan, the former President Judge of Philadelphia Municipal Court, announced his candidacy for Philadelphia District Attorney last month, while accepting and endorsement from the Philadelphia Building Trades.

The Democratic candidate is expected run against Kranser in the Primary Election on May 20.